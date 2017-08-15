Naming Assam colleges after Deendayal: BJP ally says govt should review decision

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Source: PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Source: PTI)

August 14 Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), BJP’s ally in Assam, has spoken out against the Sarbananda Sonowal government’s decision to name 12 new colleges in the state after RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya. “We do not want any decision that hurts the sentiments of the people who voted us to power. The government should review its decision to name all the 12 colleges after one person,” AGP president Atul Bora, who is also the state agriculture and urban development minister, told The Indian Express Monday.

He said the AGP had discussed the issue in its party forum after widespread resentment erupted over it across the state. “Our party has taken serious note of the repercussions among a large section of the people. This government had come to power on the promise of protecting jaati-maati-bheti (identity, land and homes) of the indigenous and Assamese people,” Bora said.

The 12 colleges are being set up under a scheme with central assistance for educationally backward districts. State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said, “Those who are opposing the decision don’t have any knowledge on Upadhyaya. The party has hailed this decision of the government to name colleges after such an eminent scholar. Naming colleges after Upadhyaya does not demean the eminent personalities of Assam.”

