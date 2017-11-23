Named in actor’s suicide note, TN film financier faces arrest

Actor B Ashok Kumar, Anbu Chezhiyan Actor B Ashok Kumar, Anbu Chezhiyan

One of the most powerful financiers of the Tamil film industry faces arrest after it emerged that actor B Ashok Kumar named him in his suicide note. Kumar was found hanging in his apartment in Chennai on Tuesday night. This is the second time Anbu Chezhiyan’s name has come up in similar circumstances. Kumar, who was also a film producer, was a close relative of Sasikumar, who made the acclaimed Tamil film Subramaniapuram. Kumar had reportedly taken a loan from Chezhiyan on steep interest rates for his production house, and was struggling to pay back.

A senior police officer investigating the case said they are verifying authenticity of Kumar’s suicide note. “Chezhiyan may be arrested soon,” the officer said. While Chezhiyan was not available for a comment, sources close to him claimed he had stopped financing movies since demonetisation last year. “He was only collecting his cash back from borrowers. The government is aware of his innocence,” a source said.

On Wednesday evening, Chezhiyan-owned production house Gopuram Films issued a statement saying they had had no monetary deals with Kumar, although his relative, Sasikumar, had borrowed money from them. The statement added that Gopuram Films had been in the business for about two decades, and only those who “misused” and “diverted” loan amounts to buy cars or properties, or such purposes, failed to repay.

Police officers said that in 2003, Chezhiyan’s name had been linked to the suicide of G Venkateswaran, a leading Tamil producer and brother of director Mani Ratnam. Cheziyan had issued a statement denying the allegations. There was no suicide note at the time. Chezhiyan was alleged to have threatened superstar Ajith in 2008 after the actor refused to act in a movie, although no case was lodged. In 2011, Chezhiyan had been arrested on charges of attempt to murder, and he is out on bail in the case.

A senior officer said Kumar wrote in his suicide note that he was killing himself as he could not kill anyone else. “It was not just he who was being threatened and harassed — the women in his house were also being threatened,” the officer said.

As news came of Kumar’s death and his note, leading Tamil actor Vishal, who is secretary of the Nadigar Sangam (actors’ association) and president of the producers’ council, posted on Facebook: “This is a direct warning to all financiers, like-minded people and so-called federations who extort money, more than the stipulated interest, and to the people who harass honest producers and family members… What Anbuchezhian has done in Ashok Kumar’s case is very wrong…. We are all here including me to pay back our loans… We will work hard and pay our loans. No more arm-twisting.”

Claiming that he owned Chezhiyan money, Vishal told The Indian Express, “An average rate of interest charged by such financiers is 24 per cent per annum. The industry is forced to approach private moneylenders as banks are not ready to finance movies, neither is there a government system to support us.”

Vishal said that to return the “huge loan” owed to Chezhiyan for his production house, he had to act in one of the movies the financier made. It was only part repayment, he added. M Manikandan, director of the National Award-winning Kaaka Muttai (2015), said he recently sold his equipment, including a film camera and a collection of film lenses, to pay off the debt he ran up working with Chezhiyan in Aandavan Kattalai (2016).

C V Kumar, another producer, said that he had filed a police complaint against Chezhiyan two months ago following threats. “I took money from him and repaid it. But he kept threatening me demanding more money,” he alleged.

Once a small-time private moneylender in Madurai, Chezhiyan, in his 40s, entered film financing about two decades ago. A leading actor, whose production house is also in debt, explained why the financier holds such clout. “If you want Rs 10 crore at midnight, no ATM or bank can get you money, but people like Chezhiyan can help. That makes the industry vulnerable to such financiers,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App