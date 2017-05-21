‘Name Metro station after Thackeray trauma centre’

Minister of State for Housing and Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar has sent a proposal to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) suggesting that the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) station for Metro 7 be named ‘Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Centre’.

“The metro station is right next to the hospital (named after Balasaheb Thackeray) and a nearby flyover has already been named after him. It will be good to have the station after his name. It is better than naming it JVLR because the station is not next to it and one has to take a left to go there,” said Waikar.

The BJP, however, termed the suggestion ‘cheap politics’.

“This is cheap politics. The station is for the public to use and so it has to be named in a way that people can recall it. They are free to construct a monument in his (Bal Thackeray’s) name if they like but they should not play such cheap politics,” said BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari. Waikar, who represents the Jogeshwari East constituency, sent the letter to MMRDA Commissioner U P S Madan on May 11.

MMRDA spokesperson Dilip Kawathkar said: “We will look into the contents of the letter and take a decision at the time of commissioning the station. The metro is still in its initial stages and it is very early to decide on the names of stations now.”

The 16.5 km Metro 7 will connect Dahisar East to Andheri East and have 14 stations.

