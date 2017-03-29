Namaz postures similar to Surya Namaskar: Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Without asking Muslims to perform Surya Namaskar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that it has many similarities to Namaz (Muslims form of prayer). He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting Yoga and making it universal.

“Namaz is similar to Surya Namaskar. There are many similarities in posture,” said Adityanath.

In the past, Muslim bodies have termed Surya Namaskar and Yoga as anti-Islam saying their religion does not permit for such practices.

After various state governments decided to make Yoga and Surya namaskar compulsory in schools last year, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had launched a nationwide campaign against it.

