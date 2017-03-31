India’s international trade is changing direction to South-East Asia: President Pranab Mukherjee

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and state Governor Banwarilal Purohit presenting a jaapi to President Pranab Mukherjee during the inauguration of five-day ‘Namami Brahmaputra’ festival in Guwahati on Friday. PTI Photo Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and state Governor Banwarilal Purohit presenting a jaapi to President Pranab Mukherjee during the inauguration of five-day ‘Namami Brahmaputra’ festival in Guwahati on Friday. PTI Photo

India’s international trade and investment was changing direction and South-East Asia was fast emerging as the country’s favourite region, President Pranab Mukherjee said here on Friday. Inaugurating the five-day Namami Brahmaputra Festival organised by Sarbananda Sonowal’s BJP-led government, President Mukherjee also said this was the time that adequate infrastructure backed by appropriate technology was built up to make Assam the hub of India’s Act East Policy.

“India’s expansion of international trade and business is changing direction, composition and physical destination. Europe and North America are no longer vital markets. Instead South-East Asia is fast emerging as the new and favourite destination of India’s trade and investment,” he said.

Pointing out that India’s relationship with ASEAN was also completing a quarter of a century, President Mukherjee said this was the right time for Assam to build proper infrastructure to take advantage of the emerging opportunities. “Shortly we will be celebrating 25 years of our relationship with ASEAN. Assam, the gateway to South-East Asia, can become the most effective location to put into operation the prime minister’s Act East Policy,” he said.

Speaking about Assam’s immense potential and rich natural resources, President Mukherjee said, “What is needed is a strong drive, right policies and effective implementation.” Referring to the diverse and distinctive culture of Assam, the President said India’s strength was its ability to manage diversity and forge unity in divergence. “It is not just the elites but also the common people who are firmly committed to trust, mutual understanding and harmony,” he said.

