President Pranab Mukherjee arrives to inaugurate Namami Brahmaputra, PM Modi tweets

President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurates the Namami Brahmaputra festival(Image source: Twitter) President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurates the Namami Brahmaputra festival(Image source: Twitter)

Pranab Mukherjee has arrived in Guwahati to inaugurate the five-day ‘Namami Brahmaputra’ festival which is being attended also by Bhutan President Tsering Tobgay. The festival, tagged as ‘India’s largest river festival’ to pay obesiance to Brahmaputra, has been organised across 21 districts of the state and will showcase trade, tourism and cultural possibilities of along Brahmaputra river.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today conveyed his wishes for the festival in a series of tweets. “It is a matter of great pride that the Namami Brahmaputra festival is being launched by the Assam Government. Best wishes for the festival,” the prime minister tweeted.

It is a matter of great pride that the #NamamiBrahmaputra festival is being launched by the Assam Government. Best wishes for the festival. pic.twitter.com/x0u11ZzBAJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2017

Brahmaputra river is the lifeline of Assam and the Northeast and is the source of livelihood for people in the region, he said. Rivers occupy a central role in India’s history and culture.

“Let us keep working together to ensure clean rivers for India’s growth,” he added. The PMO released six photographs of Brahmaputra river which Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal shared.

Internationally acclaimed actress Priyanka Chopra, who is the brand ambassador of Assam Tourism, tweeted congratulating Chief Minister Sonowal. Congratulating Sonowal and the entire team for organisisng the festival together, she said “I wish that it’s a roaring success.”

Nobel Laureate and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Mahesh Sharma along with tourists from across the globe were expected to attend the meeting.

