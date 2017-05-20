NALSA to set up legal aid units in states

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) has come up with a novel idea to set up Legal Assistance Establishments (LAE) in all states to strengthen and streamline its activities aimed at providing free legal aid to the needy.

Conceived by NALSA Executive Chairman Justice Dipak Mishra of the Supreme Court, the first such centre, named ‘Nyaya Sanyog’, opened in Delhi on May 17.

“Nyaya Sanyog would be manned by Legal Services Advocate(s) on the panel of Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) along with staff of DSLSA, besides para legal volunteers, who would have knowledge about and be in possession of database of all the activities of DSLSA as well as other information that may be required by people making queries. Nyaya Sanyog would be functional from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm on all working days,” a NALSA statement said.

Inaugurating the centre, Justice Mishra said, “Legal Assistance Establishments are multiple services-single point establishment for legal aid seekers. The LAEs would provide to the beneficiaries quick information about their case status pending in any of the districts, legal aid and advice, and information about various schemes of NALSA, central/state Governments, etc.”

The LAE will have a dedicated helpline number, email id and video conferencing facility with District Legal Service Authorities and jails.

Justice Mishra said the state authorities may adopt their own name for the LAEs.

