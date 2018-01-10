NALSA camp in Madhya Pradesh to provide prosthetic legs

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

About 200 people will be provided prosthetic legs at the Legal Services Camp being organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh on January 20.

Addressing reporters here, NALSA Executive Chairman, Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjan Gogoi said this was being done because the definition of legal service was not limited to providing legal aid but extended to giving a man his due under the law. “People think legal service is legal aid. To my mind it is not that. To give a man his due as per law — this is how I look at legal service,” Justice Gogoi said.

The Rewa camp is part of a new scheme by which NALSA hopes not only to increase its outreach, but also increase the accessibility of legal service institutions so as to bring about appreciable changes in the lives of the poor and weaker sections of society. The first such camp was held in Assam on December 16 and 17. A total of 108 such camps will be organised across the country in the first quarter of 2018, three in each state, Justice Gogoi said.“Our experience has been that there are government departments which want to give benefits to deserving people, but they don’t know who these people are. As part of the camps, the beneficiaries will be identified and the departments which give the benefits will also be identified. NALSA is the bridge,” he said.

Other plans include opening of 3,200 Legal Literacy Clubs in schools across the country, digitisation of Legal Services Clinics in jails and operationalisation of All India Legal Services Cell on Child Rights in association with NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan and others to devise programmes relating to protection of child rights. As part of a 30-day outreach programme, the NALSA theme song will be played in all movie halls starting January 26, Justice Gogoi said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App