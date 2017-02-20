Naliya ‘rape’: CID forms 4-member team to monitor investigation

The CID (Crime) has formed a four-member team to monitor probe into the alleged Naliya gangrape case, even as Congress threatened to disrupt the Budget session if the investigation was not handed over to a sitting judge of the Gujarat High Court. In an order issued on Saturday night, additional director general of police, CID (Crime), Ashish Bhatia directed inspector general of police (crime-II) Shasikant Trivedi, SP Sujata Majmudar, deputy superintendent of police Rishikesh Upadhyay and inspector K R Dimri to monitor the investigation.

Watch what else is making news:



Bhatia noted that the supervising team was being formed after letters from the inspector general of police (border range), Kutch, and superintendent of police of Kutch West in this regard. “The CID (crime) has been asked to supervise the quality of and progress in the investigation of the case registered at Naliya police station under IPC Sections 376 (d), 354, 365,328, 342 and 120 (b). To perform this function, a team is hereby formed…. This team shall review the probe conducted, so far, and shall ensure investigation goes into right direction and remains flawless. This work shall go on till the case is disposed of,” Bhatia stated in the order.

The ADGP also directed the CID (Crime) team to file a weekly report to his office stating progress in the probe. A woman from Mumbai had filed a case with Naliya police on January 25, alleging that nine men, including four now-suspended BJP leaders, had gangraped her for more than a year since August 2015 in Kutch district. She had also claimed presence of a sex racket in Kutch district involving around 60 people.

To probe the matter, Kutch West SP Makrand Chauhan had formed a special investigation team on January 26. The SIT is headed by the inspector of Local Crime Branch of Kutch West police and has four sub-inspectors as its members.

The SP had directed the deputy superintendent of police of Naliya to supervise the probe being conducted by the SIT. The SIT has, so far, arrested eight of the nine accused, including Shantilal Solanki, convenor of OBC cell of BJP in Abdasa taluka, two sitting BJP councillors in Gandhidham municipality and a general secretary of Gandhidham unit of BJP.

However, Vipul Thakkar, who the victim has alleged was among the first three men to rape her at the residence of Shantilal Solanki, is on the run. Kutch West SP Makrand Chauhan said that he has requested help from the CID to avoid any lapse in the probe. “We have full confidence in the investigation being conducted by the SIT. But we want to make the probe flawless and have, therefore, requested a supervision by the CID (Crime),” Chauhan said.

Meanwhile, on the second day of Congress’s Beti Bachao yatra, Opposition leader Shankersinh Vaghela demanded that the probe into the Naliya case be handed over to a sitting judge of the Gujarat High Court and threatened to disrupt the Budget session of Assembly, which would start on Monday.