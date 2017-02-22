Naliya ‘gangrape’: Ruckus in Gujarat House, CM Vijay Rupani promises investigation

The Gujarat Congress created ruckus in the Assembly on Tuesday over the Naliya “gangrape” case, in which four BJP leaders have been arrested. As the proceedings began to present the Budget for 2017-18, Congress MLAs created a din on the issue, prompting the Speaker Ramanlal Vora to adjourn the proceedings for an hour. Question Hour was disrupted over the issue.

When the Assembly reconvened, the Leader of Opposition Shankarsinh Vaghela sought assurance from the government over the investigation into the case, saying they will allow the House to function only after such promise is made. Stepping in, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani promised a fair probe in the case. “We have also arrested the BJP members named in the gangrape case and suspended them from the party,” he said. Stating that nobody will be spared, Rupani asked Vaghela to give his suggestion on the probe and assured him of acting on it. Vaghela also demanded a judicial inquiry by a High Court judge into the incident. However, the CM did not commit anything.

Meanwhile, the gangrape case took another turn on Tuesday as a court in Naliya town of Kutch district on Tuesday ordered another FIR against the victim, naming some local BJP leaders as accused.

Acting on a complaint of the woman’s former husband Kalpesh Momaya, the Naliya court ordered Jakhau police in Abdasa taluka of Kutch to book the woman for criminal intimidation.

The Congress targeted the BJP on the issue. “PM Modi makes big speeches about women’s safety and law and order in his election rallies… Why then is Modi not ready for probe of such incidents which took place in Gujarat, Assam and other BJP-ruled states?” party women’s wing chief Shobha Oza asked.