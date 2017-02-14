Naliya gangrape: Hardik Patel meets victim’s parents, seeks CBI probe

Latest News
Four BJP workers are among the accused in the case.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar | Published:February 14, 2017 1:22 am
Patidar leader Hardik Patel Monday visited parents of the Naliya gangrape victim and demanded a CBI probe into the case. Four BJP workers are among the accused in the case. Hardik, accompanied by other leaders of PAAS, visited the victim’s parents at their native village Kothara. PAAS leader Manoj Panara, who accompanied Hardik, said, “We visited the victim’s parents as the victim was not available. Hardik has demanded a CBI probe since the SIT formed by the Gujarat government cannot be relied upon to hold an impartial investigation.”

