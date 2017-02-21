Naliya gangrape case: No Congress gherao of Assembly as police barricade all approach routes

Opposition Congress, which tried to corner BJP in the Assembly on Monday over the Naliya gangrape case, also turned heat on the ruling party outside the House on the issue.

Congress members assembled in large numbers on an open plot in Sector 7, around three km from the Assembly, even as police barricaded all approach routes to the legislative House. The party had announced to gherao the Assembly in a protest against the Naliya incident.

Addressing Congress workers, state party president Bharatsinh Solanki narrated his meeting with the rape victim. “When we had gone to Kutch, Shankersinh (Vaghela) and I were sitting together. The victim came with her husband and told us that members of BJP had raped her. If BJP members do not spare their own, will they have pity on the people of Gujarat?” Solanki asked.

The Congress leader also referred to the December 16 gangrape incident in Delhi and narrated how BJP, RSS, yoga guru Ramdev and Anna Hazare had come forth in support of the victim. “Have Baba Ramdev and Anna Hazare closed their eyes to the Naliya incident?” Solanki said.

He, later, referred to the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, saying “people are waiting for November 2017”.

Once the Congress leaders — a few of whom who were wearing black coats or black bands — addressed the gathering and began walking towards the Assembly, they were detained by police and taken away in police vans that were parked at the venue.

According to police, around 160 party workers were detained after they tried to march towards the Assembly. They were later released.

Congress workers, who managed to flee from the venue and reach the gates of the Assembly, were quickly detained by the policemen guarding the entry points and taken away. The gates of the Assembly remained closed and barricaded, with heavy police presence at the entrance even an hour after the protest-meeting ended.