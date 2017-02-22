Naliya gangrape case: Gujarat Govt announces judicial inquiry

CM Rupani later stated in the House that the government had taken a very strict view of the crime and had arrested all the accused after the FIR was registered (Source: File Photo) CM Rupani later stated in the House that the government had taken a very strict view of the crime and had arrested all the accused after the FIR was registered (Source: File Photo)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday announced in the state Assembly that a judicial inquiry will be held in the Naliya gang-rape case in which four BJP workers are among the accused. The opposition Congress had earlier not allowed the House to function over the issue, demanding a judicial inquiry.

As the proceedings for discussion on the Naliya case started today, the Speaker Ramanlal Vora informed that a meeting was held between Chief Minister Rupani and Leader of Opposition Shankarsinh Vaghela and some other leaders from both the parties in his chamber. In the meeting, the CM agreed to a judicial inquiry.

Rupani later stated in the House that the government had taken a very strict view of the crime and had arrested all the accused after the FIR was registered. A judicial inquiry will be held and no one who is involved in the crime would be spared, he assured. Vaghela too said that the ruling party had accepted the opposition’s demand. The government will approach the Chief Justice of the High Court and request him to assign a sitting or a retired judge for the probe, Vaghela added. Following this, the scheduled discussion on the gang-rape incident was not held.

In an FIR filed at Naliya in Kutch district earlier this month, a 24-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by at least nine persons on different occasions about a year ago. She alleged that the accused made a video of the act and blackmailed her further, and they were running a sex-racket.

A special investigation team of the police arrested eight persons in the case, including four local BJP leaders who were suspended from the party after the matter came to light.