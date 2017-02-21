Naliya gangrape case: Court orders another FIR against victim

Police detain congress workers during a protest against Naliya gangrape in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Police detain congress workers during a protest against Naliya gangrape in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

THE NALIYA gangrape case took yet another turn on Tuesday as a court in Naliya town of Kutch district on Tuesday ordered another FIR against the woman who has filed the case of gangrape, naming some local BJP leaders and others as accused. Acting on a complaint filed by the woman’s former husband Kalpesh Momaya, the Naliya court ordered Jakhau police in Abdasa taluka of Kutch to book the woman for criminal intimidation. A resident of Vadapaddhar village in Abdasa taluka, Momaya had moved the court early on Tuesday. The court of judicial magistrate (first class), SS Brahmbhatt took up the matter the same day and also passed the order the same day.

Momaya, who works as a private teacher, had moved the court after giving an application to Jakhau police against his former wife. In the complaint, Mamaya had alleged that his former wife had issued him death threat during media interviews on February 11. In the complaint filed with the Naliya court, Momaya also appended clippings of news papers which had reported the interviews of the woman.

This is second consecutive day when the Naliya court has ordered FIR against the woman, a native of Kutch but presently living in Mumbai. On Monday, the JMFC court had ordered Kothara police in Abdasa taluka of Kutch to book the woman, her parents and one Ismile Bhukhara for criminal breach of trust, cheating and extortion after Momaya moved the court with a complaint. In that complaint, Momaya had alleged that his former wife did not fulfill her duties as a wife and extorted Rs25,000 from him for divorce.

Momaya had married the woman on January 31, 2016, days after she divorced her first husband. However, they got divorced on February 14 and the woman later reunited with her first husband. The angry reaction from the woman on February 11 had come after Momaya went public alleging she had cheated him.

The woman had filed a complaint with Naliya police on January 25 this year alleging four BJP leaders and five others gang-raped her for more than a year beginning from August, 2015. Acting on the complaint, police have arrested eight persons so far, including two sitting BJP councillors of Gandhidham municipality and two local office-bearers of the BJP in Kutch district. The four have since been suspended from the party by the BJP.