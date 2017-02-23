Naliya gangrape case: After Cong protests, Vijay Rupani agrees to probe by HC judge

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo

Conceding to the demand of Opposition Congress, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday announced a probe into the Naliya gangrape case by a sitting Gujarat High Court judge.

The Chief Minister made the announcement in the Assembly, a day after he assured Leader of the Opposition Shankersinh Vaghela of consulting him before taking a decision on the issue of investigation into the case. Later, a meeting was held between the two and other senior leaders of both parties in the presence of Speaker Raman Vora.

Following the development, Congress MLAs, who had earlier threatened to disrupt the ongoing Budget session of the Assembly over the issue, welcomed the move and also did not press for a discussion on it.

The issue got resolved in the first half of the House proceedings when a proposal by four BJP MLAs to hold discussion on the case was taken up. The proposal was led by BJP MLA from Kutch Neema Acharya.

As soon as Acharya stood up when the matter was called out, Rupani interrupted, saying the government was ready for a judicial probe into the case.

Following this, the CM’s statement was welcomed by Vaghela. He also reminded the ruling party to perform its duty of providing security to the public, Vaghela cited an ancient episode when a Kshatriya ruler from the same Kutch region had “courted martyrdom in securing dignity of some Muslim women”.

Later, senior Congress leader and Abdasa MLA Shaktisinh Gohil asked if, the proposal for discussion on the issue was necessary and that as a representative from Kutch district he wanted to put for his views on it. To this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama requested the Speaker that now since the issue was resolved, no discussion should take place on it.

Chudasama’s request was allowed by the Speaker without any opposition from Congress MLAs.

A 25-year-old woman has accused four BJP workers and five others of gangraping her for over one year, since August 2015, in and around Naliya in Kutch district.

A special investigation team formed by Kutch West SP has, so far, arrested eight of the nine accused. Those arrested include the four BJP workers whom the party had suspended after their names were linked to the case. The probe, currently, is being monitored by a four-member CID team.

The woman, who is a native of Kutch but now lives in Mumbai, has also alleged that some of the BJP leaders were involved in a sex racket in Kutch and that a number of girls had been exploited. She claimed that main accused Shantilal Solanki, a local office-bearer of BJP employed her in his gas distribution agency in Naliya in August 2015, but later he and his two friends gang-raped her. The accused shot video of the sexual assault and blackmailed her more more than a year and forced her to sleep with other six men.