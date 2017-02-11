Naliya gangrape: AAP to gherao CM Vijay Rupani house, seeks narco test on accused

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo

Demanding judicial inquiry into Naliya sex scandal involving BJP leaders and the narco test on the accused involved in the crime, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat has threatened to gherao the residence of CM Vijay Rupani on Sunday. A 24-year-old woman from Mumbai has accused BJP leaders of gangrape several times during last year. Four accused belonging to the BJP have been suspended from the party. Three people have been arrested in the case.

Addressing mediapersons, AAP women’s wing president Vandana Patel said that the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) comprising police officials was not enough. “We want a judicial probe to dig out the truth and punish the accused,” she said. ENS