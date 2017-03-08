Naliya case: CM Vijay Rupani declares probe by retired Gujarat High Court judge

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday decided to appoint a judicial commission headed by a retired judge of Gujarat High Court to inquire into the Naliya gangrape case. State home minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja Tuesday said that following the chief minister’s decision, home department is preparing to issue a notification in consultation with the Advocate General.

Congress had demanded that the Naliya gangrape case, in which some BJP office-bearers were arrested, be probed by a sitting judge of HC. Congress MLAs had created ruckus in the House over the issue during the initial days of the ongoing budget session. CM Rupani had assured them of a judicial probe into the episode from the floor of the House. However, till date, there was no announcement of a judicial commission in that regard. The issue was raised in the Assembly again on Tuesday by the leader of the Opposition Shankersinh Vaghela. He asked that if necessary, they could approach the Chief Justice of the HC.

Jadeja replied that he would speak with the CM in that regard and then appropriate announcement will be made. Accordingly, Jadeja announced Rupani’s decision to appoint a commission headed by a retired judge of HC to probe the incident.