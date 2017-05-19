Nalanda University shall be icon of Asian renaissance, says new VC

Sunaina Singh shared that the University may also start some short-term executive programmes on subjects like Mindfulness and Yoga. (File photo) Sunaina Singh shared that the University may also start some short-term executive programmes on subjects like Mindfulness and Yoga. (File photo)

Vice Chancellor Sunaina Singh on Friday said she envisions Nalanda University as an intellectual bridge between India, Asia as well as Asia-Pacific countries. Sunaina Singh, who took over as the Vice Chancellor of Nalanda University on May 15, 2017 said this while interacting with media here in Bihar’s Nalanda district, about 100 km from capital Patna.

She also said that Nalanda would be a symbol of India’s soft power.

“Efforts will be to strive to build Nalanda as an icon of Asian Renaissance. The 21st century belongs to Asia and Nalanda will be an example of this resurgence,” she said.

Talking about future roadmap of Nalanda University she said her focus will be on five major areas: expansion of departments and schools, streamlining administration, improving infrastructure, capacity building and library.

Elaborating further on expansion of schools she said, “We need to build more schools and departments for academic excellence. The School of Linguistics and Literature and the School of International Relations and Peace Studies will be the next Schools that we will focus on. Within the existing Schools we will create new departments”.

For instance in the School of Buddhist studies, Philosophy and Comparative Religions we plan to also introduce Vedic Studies, Indian spiritual tradition and peace studies, she added.

She shared that the University may also start some short-term executive programmes on subjects like Mindfulness and Yoga.

