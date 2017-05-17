Najeeb missing case: Mother hopes CBI will be able to find her lost son

Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees at a rally. Express Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees at a rally. Express

Missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmad’s mother Fatima Nafees Tuesday said she hoped the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would be able to find her son unlike the Delhi Police. A delegation of JNU students and family members will also meet the CBI chief on the matter. “We wanted an independent court-monitored SIT, but even this is better than the case being in Delhi Police’s hand. I hope they find my son,” said Nafees. She said police had tried to divert the case by stating he had been spotted in various places and maligned his image by saying he was suffering from psychological problems. “I have maintained that he had trouble sleeping and was taking medicines for insomnia, but police made it out to be something else. Instead of finding my son, they chose to focus on these things,” she said.

Najeeb’s brother Mujeeb said the family had lost hope on the police very early. “We knew from day one that they will not act since they had concluded that Najeeb had left on his own. Such senior officers would ask us how they should proceed with the investigation. They said they were looking for him in masjids, which is completely unnecessary,” he said.

JNUSU said the meeting with the CBI chief would be “to plead that the matter be investigated in a speedy manner and with utmost fairness”. “We want Najeeb to be found and the guilty be punished immediately. They have wasted so much government time and money for nothing. The accused have not even faced custodial interrogation. Although we wanted an independent probe, we can only wait and watch how the CBI investigates,” he added.

JNUSU president Mohit Pandey said he hoped the CBI would come uo with “some concrete result before the next hearing on July 17, which gives them ample time of two months to study and investigate the case”.

“The Delhi Police has in the last seven months delayed the recording of witness statements and not interrogated those who assaulted Najeeb on the previous night of his disappearance. They have mostly painted Najeeb in a bad light linking him with ISIS and caused great anxiety, humiliation and damage to the reputation of the family,” he said.

