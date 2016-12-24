Najeeb Jung sends back 80 per cent of Shunglu panel files

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung resigns. (PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung resigns. (PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla)

A DAY after Najeeb Jung resigned as the Lieutenant Governor, sources said Jung has returned 80 per cent of the files called in by the three-member Shunglu committee set up by him to examine 400-odd files pertaining to decisions taken by the AAP government. “Of the 400-odd files, as many as 350 have been sent back to the respective departments. Few of the files have been forwarded to investigation agencies. The remaining files will be sent back to the departments soon,” said a source.

Sources said one of the reasons why Jung is not clearing new files is because he has already tendered his resignation. They added that the files were released as soon as they were examined by the expert committee. “We have cleared most of the files,” said a senior official at the Lt Governor secretariat. Sources said that a few files pertaining to appointments, premium bus service and others have been sent to investigation agencies.

Many department heads too confirmed that a majority of the files have been sent back by the L-G Secretariat, said sources.

Following the Delhi High Court order of August 4 which stated that the L-G is the administrative head of Delhi, Jung had set up the committee — comprising former Comptroller and Auditor General V K Shunglu, former chief election commissioner N Gopalaswami and former chief Vigilance Commissioner Pradeep Kumar — to examine the files pertaining to decisions taken by the government without his approval since February 2015. The government had alleged that work had been delayed as files have been sent to Lt Governor for scrutiny.

Sources added that Jung has cancelled his vacation in Goa with his family, that he was scheduled to go on from December 25 to January 1. While Jung did not attend to any business on Thursday, sources said he spent a majority of his time on Friday meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across parties.