Najeeb Ahmed missing case: CBI team reaches JNU for investigation

Fatima Nafees, missing JNU student Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees, missing JNU student Najeeb’s mother

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday reached the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus to carry out investigations into the missing student Najeeb Ahmed’s case, reported news agency ANI. The investigative agency had registered an FIR in the case on June 2.

Najeeb has been missing since October 16, 2016. He was last seen by his roommate at his hostel in JNU campus. The case was handed over to the CBI by the Delhi High Court after Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees approached it.

According to his roommate, Najeeb had an altercation with students affiliated with ABVP and he was injured in the incident. He also called his mother on the day of the incident and told her that something wrong had happened.

Fathima rushed to New Delhi to meet Najeeb but before she reached the campus, he had disappeared. Since then, she, with the support of JNUSU members and other university students, has been protesting against Najeeb’s disappearance.

