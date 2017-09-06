Najeeb Ahmed missing case: CBI seeks more time from Delhi HC to conclude probe

Najeeb Ahmed went missing on October 15 last year Najeeb Ahmed went missing on October 15 last year

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to take necessary steps to trace missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed. The court’s direction came on examination of the status report filed earlier by the CBI in which the central investigating agency detailed the steps taken to trace Najeeb and sought more time to reach a conclusion.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court in its order on February, said, “The student had gone missing in October 2016; it is February now. Nearly four months have gone by and none of the leads are going anywhere. We asked for a polygraph test as the other leads have not yielded any results.”

Najeeb Ahmed, a first-year M.Sc. student at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s School of Biotechnology went missing on October 15. He allegedly had a scuffle with some members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in JNU’s Mahi-Mandvi hostel on the night of October 14. However, ABVP has denied all allegations in his mysterious disappearance. ABVP leader Saurabh Sharma also claimed that Vikrant Kumar, an ABVP member, was slapped by Najeeb when they went to his room. Najeeb was asked to leave his hostel by October 21, he added.

However JNU’s official inquiry report mentions, “In the proctorial inquiry, Vikrant Kumar has been found to be involved in hitting Najeeb Ahmed and using derogatory language with provocative behaviour on October 14. This is an act of indiscipline and misconduct.”

On the complaint of Najeeb family at Vasant Kunj (North) Police Station, Delhi Police registered an FIR under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code (kidnapping with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person). The Police also announced an award of Rs 50,000 for any information in connection with Najeeb’s disappearance.

Delhi Police had formed a special investigation team in October under Additional DCP-II (South) Manishi Chandrato trace out Najeeb, who is from Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App