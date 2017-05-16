JNU student Najeeb Ahmad missing case: Delhi High Court asks CBI to take over

A protest in Delhi after Najeeb Ahmad went missing from JNU A protest in Delhi after Najeeb Ahmad went missing from JNU

The Delhi High Court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over from Delhi Police the investigation into the disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmad. Ahmad has been missing since October 15, 2016. He had gone missing after an altercation with a few ABVP students in the university.

The plea to transfer the case to the CBI was submitted by the student’s mother and was not objected by the Delhi Police. An officer, not less than the rank of DIG, would supervise the probe, the court said. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for July 17.

In an earlier hearing, the Delhi Police was criticised by the High Court with regard to its conduct in the case. The court said the agency appeared to be looking for an “escape route” and “beating around the bush”.

“This conduct itself … you (police) pitch it (report) so high that you are sharing with us something so confidential which is not even shared with your trusted lawyer, gives us the impression that it was a fast one being played on us…We have to keep in mind the possibility that the police is trying to sensationalise or trying to find an escape route. We are left with the impression that the investigation is not being done properly,” the bench had then said.

Before the case came up for hearing in the High Court today, the Delhi Police, in order to widen the probe, had written to director generals of police and prisons along with heads of government hospitals and railway departments asking for information regarding Ahmad’s whereabouts. A Crime Branch special time, comprising 70 personnel, had been deputed to look into the case.

“We are as clueless about Najeeb now as we were on the first day,” his brother, Mujeeb, told the Indian Express.

