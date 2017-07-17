Najeeb Ahmad case: CBI’s cluelessness continues, alleges JNUSU

Najeeb Ahmad’s mother at a protest march. (Source: Express Photo/File) Najeeb Ahmad’s mother at a protest march. (Source: Express Photo/File)

As the CBI sought more time to investigate into JNU student Najeeb Ahmad’s missing case, the JNUSU on Monday alleged that the probe agency too was under “pressure” from the Modi government. “The saga of cluelessness about Najeeb continues under the CBI investigation,” JNUSU President Mohit Kumar Pandey said.

“The indifference to probe the assault on Najeeb prior to his disappearance points to the pressures under which institutions like the Delhi Police and the CBI are functioning under the Modi government,” he said.

Two months after the Delhi High Court directed the CBI to probe the disappearance of Ahmad, missing since October last, the agency today said it has been investigating the matter for just a month and needs more time to investigate the case. The CBI also filed its status report in a sealed cover.

