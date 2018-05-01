Tripura CM Biplab Deb: Nails of those criticising my govt should be chopped off

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. (Express photo/Abhisek Saha) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. (Express photo/Abhisek Saha)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who has been in the news for his controversial statements, has now issued a threat to all those criticising his government, saying that if anyone interferes in his government or pokes at it, he would chop their nails off.

“Around 8 am, a vegetable vendor brings bottle gourd to the market. However, it gets rotten by 9 am due to the repeated digging of nails by customers,” Deb was quoted as saying in a video shared by news agency ANI.

“Mere sarkaar mein aisa nahin hona chahiye ki koi bhi usme ungli maar de, nakhoon laga de. Jinhone nakhoon lagaya, uska nakhoon kaat lena chahiye. Meri sarkar ko koi haanth nahi lagana chahiye. (This should not happen with my government. If someone pokes or interferes his nail should be chopped off. No one can touch my government),” he added.

#WATCH Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb says, “Mere sarkaar mein aisa nahin hona chahiye ki koi bhi usme ungli maar de, nakhoon laga de. Jinhone nakhoon lagaya, uska nakhoon kaat lena chahiye” pic.twitter.com/bht51upsmX — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2018

It is reported that the Tripura chief minister has already been summoned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his controversial statements. A senior BJP leader on Sunday said Deb has been summoned to meet PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on May 2 in the national capital.

Deb, who took charge of Tripura last month, has made several remarks which have been triggered widespread criticism. He had stated that the Internet and satellite communication existed during the Mahabharata era. He also questioned the crowning of Diana Hayden as Miss World in 1997.

The chief minister also stated that mechanical engineers should not opt for civil services, but civil engineers should. He has also asked the educated youth to set up paan shops instead of running after political parties to get government jobs. He also asked youth to explore a career in the dairy field and keep cows.

