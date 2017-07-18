Naik Mudassar Ahmad, had followed in brother’s footsteps to join Army

Naik Mudassar Ahmad Naik Mudassar Ahmad

Naik Mudassar Ahmad, the 37-year-old soldier who was killed when Pakistani troops fired on Indian posts along the LoC in Rajouri on Monday, had followed in his brother’s footsteps to join the Army seven years ago. “His older brother Farooq Ahmad is serving in the Army,’’ said Abdul Majeed, a relative, adding that Ahmad drew inspiration from his brother. “His death is a loss to the family and the entire village.’’ His neighbour, Shabir Ahmad described him as humble. “Last time he came on leave, we chatted about life in the Army.”

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia called Ahmad, who is survived by wife Shaheena and two sons aged seven and four, a brave and sincere soldier. “He loved his job to the core. The nation will remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and his devotion to duty,” he said. The Army said Ahmad was injured when a shell landed on his bunker. He succumbed later.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held for Ahmad before his body is brought for burial on Tuesday to his village — Buchoo in Tral. Buchoo is 5 km from Tral town and is known as a soldiers’ village. As many 20 youths from the village are in the Army.

