Naharlagun-Guwahati Shatabdi Express flagged off

Rail Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu flags off the Naharlagun-Guwahati Shatabdi Express through Video conferencing at Maligaon in Guwahati on Sunday. PTI Photo Rail Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu flags off the Naharlagun-Guwahati Shatabdi Express through Video conferencing at Maligaon in Guwahati on Sunday. PTI Photo

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today flagged off the Naharlagun-Guwahati Shatabdi Express and laid the foundation of the Murkongselek-Pasighat broad gauge line in Arunachal Pradesh. Commencement of surveys for seven new lines in the state was also announced by the union minister through video conferencing from the NFR headquarters at Maligaon in Guwahati.

Out of the 26.15 km railway track from Murkongselek in Dhemaji district of Assam to Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal, 23.55 km line falls in the state with three railway stations – Sille, Rani and Pasighat, railway officials said.

There would be 24 major and 35 minor bridges in the track which was sanctioned last year with an estimated cost of Rs 414.85 crore. The seven new lines in the state for which reconnaissance engineering cum traffic survey commenced are Lekhapani-Kharsang (25 km), Itakhola-Seijosa (18 km), Doomdooma-Namsai-Wakro (96 km), Dangri-Roing (60 km), Deomali-Naharkatia (20 km), Lekhapani-Miao-Deban (75 km) and Tinsukia-Pasighat via Simaluguri and Kanubari (300 km).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now