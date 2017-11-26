Nahargarh hanging: Autopsy report says there was no struggle

Handwritten messages on stones in the fort. Handwritten messages on stones in the fort.

Jaipur Police on Saturday said that the post-mortem of 40-year-old Chetan Kumar Saini has revealed that he died of hanging and that there were no injury marks to indicate a struggle, though investigation in the case is “still on”. “The post-mortem report has found ‘ante mortem hanging’ as the cause of death of Saini. Evidence collected from the spot of death, as well as the post-mortem report, point out that there was no struggle,” said Satyendra Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaipur North.

Saini’s body was found hanging from the ramparts of Nahargarh fort here early on Friday morning, with some messages referring to movie Padmavati scribbled in black on the stones and walls inside the fort. He had left home around 3.30 pm on Thursday, and last called up his wife Neetu around 5.30 pm on that day, asking her to have dinner ready by 9.30 pm.

Additional Commissioner of Police Prafulla Kumar had on Friday said that Chetan’s fingers were blackened with the same material which was used to scribble on the stones, though “handwriting experts will ascertain it finally (whether Chetan scribbled those lines).”

Chetan’s family has maintained that it was a murder. But the police said that Chetan had also taken two loans from a New Delhi-based firm, as well as from some individuals; a representative from the firm had called on the mobile phone of Chetan’s wife Neetu on Friday to “remind” them to pay back the loan. “Chetan had taken loans, though the exact amount of these loans is still being ascertained. He had also taken loans from some individuals,” Singh said. Chetan had a small jewellery and handicraft business in Nahari ka Naka area, near Nahargarh fort.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App