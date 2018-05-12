Nahargarh Fort ‘suicide’ case: Family cites handwriting test, claims cover-up bid; seeks murder probe

The body was found hanging in Nahargarh Fort on November 24, 2017, and several handwritten messages were found scribbled on nearby stones. The messages referred to the then ongoing protests by Rajput organisations over the film Padmaavat (then titled Padmavati). Some of them were inflammatory in nature. (Representational Image) The body was found hanging in Nahargarh Fort on November 24, 2017, and several handwritten messages were found scribbled on nearby stones. The messages referred to the then ongoing protests by Rajput organisations over the film Padmaavat (then titled Padmavati). Some of them were inflammatory in nature. (Representational Image)

Nearly six months after the body of a 40-year-old man was found hanging from the ramparts of Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur, his family has cited a handwriting sample examination done in their own capacity from a private expert to allege that he was murdered.

Relatives of the deceased, Chetan Saini, have approached the district and sessions court of Jaipur and requested that a murder FIR be lodged. In their progress report of the investigation submitted to court, Jaipur police have claimed that preliminary investigation suggests Saini committed suicide.

“We had sent handwriting samples of Saini along with photos of the writings on stones from Nahargarh to an independent handwriting expert for testing. The report has concluded that they were written by more than one person,” Saini’s brother-in-law Yogesh told The Indian Express.

The body was found hanging in Nahargarh Fort on November 24, 2017, and several handwritten messages were found scribbled on nearby stones. The messages referred to the then ongoing protests by Rajput organisations over the film Padmaavat (then titled Padmavati). Some of them were inflammatory in nature.

In the progress report submitted in court, the police stated that it appears from forensic tests that writings on the stones were those of Saini.

But Yogesh said the handwriting comparison report done independently contradicts the police version. The report states: “The disputed writings are fundamentally different from specimen signature and writings. These have dissimilar line quality and dissimilar formation of Hindi letters. The line quality in disputed [writings found on stones near the body] is inferior and as per comparison line quality in specimen is superior and super fine.”

The report from the private expert also observes that the disputed writings were written by three different people.

The Indian Express could not independently verify the degree of accuracy of the findings in the report. Saini’s wife Nirmala said, “I have been saying from the beginning that my husband couldn’t have committed suicide, and as the report suggests, there were more people present at the spot where the body was found.”

In their report, dated April 10 and submitted to the court of metropolitan magistrate (number 22), the police stated, “From the report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) it becomes clear that there are similarities in the handwriting of the deceased and the writings on the stones, and they are of the same person. From the analysis of mobile data, it has also come to light that the deceased, Chetan Kumar Saini, had saved several photo posters and news headlines related to the film Padmavati. This shows he had knowledge and interest about the film…”

Lalita Maharwal, the family’s advocate, said, “We feel the police are trying to cover up the matter, trying to prove a (case of) murder as suicide. On the basis of unanswered questions and the contradicting handwriting comparison reports, we will request the judiciary to pass an order to lodge a murder FIR.”

