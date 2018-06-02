Nagrota attack: NIA makes second arrest, Pulwama timber dealer held

Tariq Ahmad Dar will now be moved from Srinagar to Jammu and will be produced before an NIA special judge. (Representational) Tariq Ahmad Dar will now be moved from Srinagar to Jammu and will be produced before an NIA special judge. (Representational)

Thirty-four-year-old Tariq Ahmad Dar, a timber dealer, was arrested from Zanipora in Shopian district by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, for his alleged involvement “in assisting Pakistani terrorists” who carried out the attack on an Army camp at Nagrota on November 29, 2016. Dar will now be moved from Srinagar to Jammu and will be produced before an NIA special judge.

In a statement released by the agency, NIA said, “During interrogation, Dar, a timber dealer in Pulwama, disclosed that the terror attack was carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a banned terror group in Pakistan”.

The statement also said that the disclosure by Dar corroborated the claims made by accused Muneer-Ul-Hassan Qadri of Kupwara, “who had revealed that he along with other valley-based operatives were in touch with the JeM leadership in Pakistan and had received a freshly infiltrated group of three Pakistani terrorists a day before the attack”. Qadri was arrested on May 26 by the agency with the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The agency also claimed that “they subsequently stayed at a hotel in Jammu and then left the attackers at Nagrota outside the Army camp” late at night and proceeded to the Kashmir valley.

