Saturday, May 26, 2018
  Nagrota attack: NIA arrests Kupwara resident; preliminary interrogation reveals Jaish-e-Mohammad's involvement

Written by Basharat Masood | Srinagar | Updated: May 26, 2018 10:03:36 pm
The NIA termed Qadri’s arrest as a breakthrough in the investigation of the case. (Representational Image)
THE NIA on Friday arrested a resident of Kupwara in connection with the attack on an army camp in Nagrota in November 2016, in which seven personnel, including two officers, were killed.

“Today, ie on 26-5-18, NIA arrested Syed Muneer-ul-Hassan Qadri, resident of Khurhama, Lolab, Lalpora, Kupwara in NIA case RC-16/2016/NIA/DLI. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have played a key role in the arrest of the accused,” NIA spokesman, Inspector General (IG) Alok Mittal said.

“Preliminary interrogation of the arrested accused revealed that the attack was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad, a banned terror group, in furtherance of a well-planned conspiracy in Pakistan,” he said.

“The accused revealed that he, along with other Valley-based JeM operatives, were in touch with the JeM leadership in Pakistan and had received a freshly infiltrated group of three Pakistani terrorists from the Samba sector a day before the attack,” he said. “They subsequently stayed at a hotel in Jammu and then left the attackers at Nagrota, outside the army camp, late at night and proceeded to the Kashmir Valley,” he said.

The NIA termed Qadri’s arrest as a breakthrough in the investigation of the case.

