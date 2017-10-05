Nagpur: Orders issued to shoot tigress of Brahmapuri

On July 29, the World Tiger Day, she was released in Bor. (Picture for representational purpose) On July 29, the World Tiger Day, she was released in Bor. (Picture for representational purpose)

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), A K Mishra, has issued shoot orders for the problem tigress of Brahmapuri. Field Director of Pench Tiger Reserve Rhishikrsh Ranjan told The Indian Express, “The PCCF has issued shoot orders today. Our teams are in readiness to try and tranquilise the tigress as far as possible as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines. But if the attempt fails, we would resort to shooting the animal dead.”

The tigress, T27c1, had claimed her second victim after her release in Bor Wildlife Sanctuary in Wardha district, following her capture in Brahmapuri in Chandrapur district in July. The tigress killed a woman near Shahapur village in Warud Tahsil of Amravati district on Monday. Last month, she had killed a man outside the sanctuary and had injured another man a few days later.

She was originally ordered shot dead after she had killed two persons and injured four in Brahmapuri forest in the two months prior to her capture. A PIL by an activist, however, had led to the shoot orders being scrapped. Amidst a lot of public outrage, the Forest Department had managed to capture the two-year-old tigress alive.

A debate, however, had ensued over her release back in the wild. A specially constituted panel had decided to release her back in the wild on the ground that she wasn’t a man-eater and all her attacks had happened in the forest.

On July 29, the World Tiger Day, she was released in Bor. She, however, didn’t stay in the core area for long and meandered in the fringes, where the two attacks happened despite 24×7 tracking by forest teams following the radio collar signals.

The tigress then headed in the direction of Amravati district and killed a woman near Shahapur. Attempts to capture her failed as she was hiding in an agriculture field full of standing crop. “On Tuesday, she started moving in the direction of Nagpur district and is currently hiding in another agriculture field near Karol,” Ranjan said.

