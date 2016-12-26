Nagpur-Mumbai super communication Expressway: Uddhav Thackeray meets farmers protesting CM Fadnavis’ pet project

PM Narendra Modi, CM Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray share the stage in Mumbai on Saturday. Pradip Das PM Narendra Modi, CM Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray share the stage in Mumbai on Saturday. Pradip Das

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s pet plan to construct a 710-kilometre super expressway connecting Mumbai to Nagpur is now facing the Shiv Sena. Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday that his party won’t allow cultivable farm lands to be acquired for the project. Thackeray called a delegation of farmers from Thane’s Shahapur, who are opposing the project, for deliberations at his residence, Matoshree, on Sunday. After meeting them, Thackeray declared, “I have promised them that we won’t allow their displacement.”

Watch What Else Is Making News

Claiming that he was against the acquisition of cultivable fertile lands for the expressway, Thackeray said, “The expressway should be developed under a different arrangement.” Sources who were present at the meeting said Thackeray told farmers that the Sena might be in the government but stands firmly behind them. The Sena leader reportedly also asked the delegation to continue their struggle. “He said that the government gives assurances to project-affected people (farmers), but does not fulfill them,” a source added.

Talking to the media later, Thackeray said, “We will also get the government to fulfill all the assurances given to project-affected families.”

The expressway, labelled Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway, is touted as Fadnavis’s dream project. Running through 10 districts, the proposed highway is expected to reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Nagpur to just ten hours as compared to the 18 hours it takes now.

The proposal is also to have 22 development nodes or prosperity hubs along the route to boost industrial activity.

With Fadnavis keen to complete the construction of the project before the next assembly polls in 2019, his government has proposed a land pooling model on the lines of Andhra Pradesh’s ‘Amaravati’ development model. But some farmers’ groups are up in arms against this model.

Thackeray’s latest veiled dig at his ally comes a day after he shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fadnavis for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial. But both Modi and Fadnavis had failed to acknowledge Thackeray and the Shiv Sena in their addresses on the day, while sounding the poll bugle for the upcoming Mumbai municipality elections.

During the winter session of the state assembly, the Shiv Sena legislators had previously demanded a probe over allegations that families of serving and retired bureaucrats had purchased land along the proposed expressway.