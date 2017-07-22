Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway to boost agro-industries, attract investments in food processing sector: CM Fadnavis

The Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway (File photo.) The Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway (File photo.)

The Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway aimed to bridge the rural-urban divide will also give a boost to agro-industries, opening up the doors for higher investments in the food processing sector, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Friday.

The Ministry of Food Processing has sanctioned three mega food parks out of the total 42 across the country to Maharashtra.

While M/s Paithan Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd, in Wahegaon village (Aurangabad) is under implementation stage, M/s Satara Food Park Pvt Ltd in Deogaon village (Satara) is ready for operation, whereas M/s Wardhan Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd at Sindhivihri village in Karanja tehsil of Wardha is under implementation stage.

Even in the integrated cold chain and value addition infrastructure, Maharashtra has become a leading state in the country. Of the total 238 projects approved across the nation, 50 are in Maharashtra. The total projects completed are 103 in the country of which 24 are in Maharashtra. The projects under implementation are 135 including 26 in Maharashtra.

The projects entail cold chain and preservation infrastructure from farm gate to consumer and enhance the agriculture produce. The maximum grant from centre for each of these projects is Rs 10 crore. The state’s share in food processing industry in the industrial sector is 11.1 per cent. The state is number one in horticulture.

The key crops are sugarcane, cotton, onion, banana, grapes, mango, pomegranate and oil seeds. The chief minister said, “The Samruddhi Corridor with 24 nodes (townships) will boost agro-industries and provide the biggest platform for the food processing sector.”

According to a National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) report, almost 30 to 40 per cent of the vegetables and fruits are wasted due to lack of food processing infrastructure in Maharashtra.

Across India, the estimated value of harvest and post harvest losses is Rs 92,651 crore according to reports of the food processing ministry. The robust market value chains complete with food processing units at the farm source coupled with cold storages and related infrastructure would help farmers in the drought-prone district an assured market andhigher income, said the chief minister.

“There is a great demand for investments in food processing sector from Central Asian countries in Maharashtra. Apart from foreign direct investments they are also ready to process the food at the source.”

The state which has immense potential will lead the way in food processing sector and government is ready to provide the required infrastructure and administrative support, the chief minister added.

There are two sectors which promise higher growth potential. One is financial services and the other is food processing sector. The policy drive along with reforms in the ease of doing business provides a conducive political and administrative base for investors both foreign and domestic in Maharashtra, the chief minister observed.

Badal lauds state for reforms

Union Minister for Food and Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal has lauded Maharashtra’s policy reforms and leadership in the food processing industry. The state is expected to play a significant role in the partnership with the Centre at World Food India-2017 beginning from November 3-5.

