Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derails near Titwala in Maharashtra

Five coaches and engine of Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed on Tuesday near Titwala in Maharashtra, news agency ANI reported. Though no numbers have been confirmed, reports suggest a rescue team has been dispatched from Kalyan.

The derailment took place just days after the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed in Auraiya district on August 23 At least 81 people were injured after nine coaches of the train derailed in Uttar Pradesh, making it the second train accident in a week. On August 19, Kalinga Utkal Express had also derailed in Muzaffarnagar killing 22 people.

Taking moral responsibility for the train accidents under his watch, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had offered to resign but was asked by the Prime Minister to “wait”.

