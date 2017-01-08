Nagpur: Koradi school cook held for ‘sexual misconduct’ with tribal students

So far, his misconduct with seven of the girls, up to 12 years of age, had come to the notice of the authorities. (Photo for representational purpose) So far, his misconduct with seven of the girls, up to 12 years of age, had come to the notice of the authorities. (Photo for representational purpose)

AFTER similar incidents at tribal ashram schools in Buldana and Nagpur districts over the past two months, an employee of a public school at Koradi was arrested on Friday for his alleged sexual misconduct with tribal students.

Jameer Bapatti, a cook at the school’s residential facility, about 20 km from here, has been accused of inappropriately touching the girls. So far, his misconduct with seven of the girls, up to 12 years of age, had come to the notice of the authorities.

The Tribal Development Department officials had visited the Tuli Public School for inspection. “Our team had visited the school and found that the reports were true. We immediately lodged a police complaint,” said Deputy Commissioner, Tribal Development, S W Sawarkar.

District Child Protection Officer Mushtaq Pathan said, “Offences have been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST) Act. To ensure their safety, we have shifted the girls to another school.”

Asked if the management was seized of the matter, Sawarkar said, “They had removed the cook on December 18. Further investigation is on. A showcause notice has been served on the school management.”

Pathan said, “We will register the statements of the girls before taking further action.”

The girls — two from Gadchiroli and five from Nagpur — are from the tribal community and had been studying in the school under a Tribal Department-funded scheme.