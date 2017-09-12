Nagpur jail fight leaves murder convict dead

SP, Central Jail, Rani Bhosale told The Indian Express, “Pugalia had gone to toilet around 7 am when he reportedly had a verbal spat with another prisoner, Suraj Kotnake. (Representational Image) SP, Central Jail, Rani Bhosale told The Indian Express, “Pugalia had gone to toilet around 7 am when he reportedly had a verbal spat with another prisoner, Suraj Kotnake. (Representational Image)

A murder convict was killed by another murder convict in Nagpur Central Jail on Monday morning. The deceased, Ayush Pugalia, 25, had been sentenced to three life terms by the Bombay High Court in 2015 for kidnapping and killing eight-year-old Kush Prashant Kataria, son of a prominent businessman, in 2011.

SP, Central Jail, Rani Bhosale told The Indian Express, “Pugalia had gone to toilet around 7 am when he reportedly had a verbal spat with another prisoner, Suraj Kotnake. The latter alleged that Pugalia verbally abused him, and admitted to hitting him on the head with a piece of floor tile. Others who reached at the spot took Pugalia to the prison hospital where he was declared brought dead.”

Bhosale did not confirm reports that Pugalia’s throat was slit and that he and Kotnake frequently fought. Kotnake was convicted of killing his relative and is also serving life term. A magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the incident. Pugalia’s brothers Navin and Nitin have alleged that it was a contract killing and demanded a CBI inquiry.

