Nagpur home for girls: NHRC notice to state government over poor living conditions

Taking suo moto cognisance of the poor living conditions at a state-run Children’s Home for Girls in Nagpur, the National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Maharashtra government. The commission has sought a detailed report on the matter within four weeks. The move follows the report of the Commission’s Special Rapporteur, S Jalaja, who visited the shelter on May 15. She pointed out that the shelter, meant for the care and protection of girl inmates, itself seems to be in the need of care and protection, the commission stated.

The commission stated that reportedly, four girls ran away from the ‘Home’ recently. It further said: “One of them was subjected to gangrape by some miscreants. The victim girl is undergoing treatment in a local hospital. There is no guard/watchman posted at the gate of the ‘Home’ to regulate the visits of the outsiders. No CCTV cameras have been installed at the premises. The Superintendent of the Children’s Home, which has only one clerk and a caretaker, appears helpless with regard to the protection of the girl inmates.”

The shelter lacks basic infrastructure even after more than 60 years since it was set up, the commission stated. According to the NHRC, the shelter currently lodges 80 girls between ages 6 and 18 and has only three staff members.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now