Nagpur: Cousins killed leopard in self-defence, says official

Two cousins allegedly killed a leopard in self-defence when the animal attacked them in their field at Lohara village in North Umred forest range in Nagpur district on Sunday morning. “The cousins, Ravindra and Rajendra Thakre, had gone to their farm around 8 am when a leopard attacked Ravindra (50). On hearing the cries of Ravindra, Rajendra (48) rushed to help. To defend themselves, the two apparently hit the leopard with an axe and a stick, leading to his death,” Assistant Conservator of Forest, Mangesh Thengdi, told The Indian Express.

“The cousins were also grievously hurt in the fight and have ben admitted to Government College and Hospital at Nagpur. Their condition is stable,” he added. Thengdi said, “The leopard was a male, about five years old, and was seen in the area earlier also.”

