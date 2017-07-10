Nagpur boat capsize: At least one dead, seven missing as rescue operations continue

Nagpur boat capsize: One body recovered, three rescued, seven missing, rescue operations underway. (ANI) Nagpur boat capsize: One body recovered, three rescued, seven missing, rescue operations underway. (ANI)

At least one person was killed and seven others are feared dead after a boat capsized in Nagpur late on Sunday night. According to reports, the incident happened at Vena Dam on Amravati road, around 25 km away from Nagpur. The police have so far recovered one body and rescued three others. Search and rescue operations are underway to locate the seven missing passengers.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Suresh Bhoyat, Additl. SP Nagpur Rural said that the rescue teams are currently at the spot carrying out searches. “Two teams are here for rescue operations. Few boys had come here for a picnic. They took the fishing boat which capsized,” he said.

According to local reports, there were around 11 people on the boat, between the age group of 20-25. “Seven people are feared drowned in the incident which occurred between 6 pm and 6:30 pm. While three persons — two boatmen and a college student — were rescued, one body was fished out in the night,” Shailesh Balkawade, SP, Nagpur Rural was quoted by a local paper (Nagpur Today) as saying.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd