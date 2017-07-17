Nagpur: BJP man held after test confirms he was carrying beef

Source: Google Map Source: Google Map

Salim Shah, a resident of Katol town in Nagpur district, who was beaten up at Jalalkheda on July 12 on the suspicion of carrying beef, has been arrested after forensic report confirmed that the meat was beef. Police had earlier arrested the four persons who assaulted Shah, a former member of the BJP minority cell who was suspended Saturday.

Following receipt of the forensic report, the police arrested Shah late Saturday night. He has been charged with Section 5 (c) of the Maharashtra Preservation of Animal (Amendment) Act for “possessing beef”.“We produced him in court today and have got a day’s custody,” SP (Nagpur Rural) Shailesh Balkawde told The Indian Express.

