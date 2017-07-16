Nagpur attack: Forensic report says meat being carried was beef

Source: Google Map Source: Google Map

A FORENSIC report has confirmed that the meat being carried by Salim Ismail Shah, who was allegedly beaten up by four persons in Nagpur’s Jalalkheda village on Thursday, was from a cow, police said on Saturday. Shah, who was the president of BJP’s Katol minority cell, has been dismissed from the party, said a BJP leader from Nagpur.

Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural), Shailesh Balkawde, told The Indian Express: “We have received the report today and it has tested positive for cow’s meat. We have already booked Shah under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act and are questioning him.” Asked if Shah will be arrested, Balkawde said: “Yes.” About the source of the meat at Amner village, from where Shah had allegedly procured it, Balkawde said: “We are investigating it.”

Chief of BJP’s Nagpur unit, Rajiv Potdar, said: “We have dismissed him, as he has violated the law and we will press for strict action against him.” Shah, a resident of Katol, was accosted by four persons at Jalalkheda, while he was transporting 15 kg of meat on his motorcycle to Katol, purportedly for some community programme. A video of the assault on him had gone viral on social media.

All four accused — Moreshwar Tandulkar, who led the attack, and his accomplices, Ashwin Uike, Janardan Chaudhary and Rameshwar Taywade — have been arrested. Tandulkar is a functionary of Independent MLA from Achalpur (Amravati) Bacchu Kadu’s Prahar Sanghatan.

