Nagpur: 3-member team to probe missing tiger case

Jai was last sighted in April. Express File Jai was last sighted in April. Express File

A THREE-MEMBER team, headed by Inspector General of National Tiger Conservation Authority P S Somasekhar, is in Nagpur to probe the case of missing tiger Jai. The team will stay in Nagpur for at least three days and will interact with forest officials, and Bhandara-Gondia MP Nana Patole, who had written a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office claiming that the tiger had been poached.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Somasekhar said, “We are here to follow up on the issue raised by the MP in his letter to the PMO. We will decide the course of action after we meet him.”

Watch what else is making news:



The MP is New Delhi and will return on Saturday. The team will also talk to the forest department staff about the pattern of movement of the 260-kg tiger from Umred-Karhandla wildlife sanctuary. Jai has been missing since April last year and has been untraceable due to the failure of his radio collar, which was fitted by Wildlife Institute of India experts. He has not been found despite a massive manhunt led by forest department staff as well as hundreds of tiger lovers.