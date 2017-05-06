Nagma charges Kiran Bedi with “functioning like BJP representative”

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (File photo) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi. (File photo)

All India Mahila Congress General Secretary Nagma Saturday charged the Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi with functioning “like a representative of the Bharatiya Janata party.”

“Kiran Bedi is functioning like a representative of BJP.. She has been given a position as Lt Governor and she must discharge her work without getting into political side,” Nagma told reporters in Puducherry while registering strong protest against Bedi’s stand on matters relating to relief for fishermen and tourism development.

She further said she was struggling to understand as to why Bedi did not clear files relating to sanction of scholarship to poor students wanting to pursue higher education, distribution of free rice to ration card holders and several other welfare measures sought to be implemented by the Congress government in Union Territory. The Lt Governor is not responding to the proposal of the territorial government for waiver of cooperative loans borrowed by farmers and several welfare measures sought to be implemented by it, Nagma alleged.

Bedi should play her role for the development of Puducherry and for implementation of welfare schemes evolved by the Puducherry government, she said. The Congress leader also alleged that the NDA government at the Centre “is not extending cooperation to the states ruled by non-BJP parties.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now