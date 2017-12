Former prime minister Manmohan Singh at Gurdwara Takht Sri Kesgarh Saheb during a special prayer to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Anandpur Sahib on Sunday. (Express photo: Jasbir Malhi) Former prime minister Manmohan Singh at Gurdwara Takht Sri Kesgarh Saheb during a special prayer to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Anandpur Sahib on Sunday. (Express photo: Jasbir Malhi)

A Nagar Kirtan which was on its way to Chamkaur Sahib was stopped by the police citing security reasons Sunday. The Nagar Kirtan was made to wait for almost an hour and it was allowed to leave only after cavalcades of VIP’s including Chief Minister Amarinder Singh left the venue in Anandpur Sahib after the 350th birth anniversary celebrations were over.

“It is a highway, we were going on one side and no traffic was disrupted. When we reached near Kotla Shamla village, we were stopped by the police and were directed to wait till the VIP cavalcade cross from the other side of the road,” said Sahamher Singh, who was with the Nagar Kirtan.

Gurmeet Kaur, who was also with Nagar Kirtan, said that the people had to sit on the road while they were waiting for the a green signal from the police to leave for Anandpur Sahib. “We had to wait for around one hour. We were allowed to leave only once the VIP cavalcades left,” she said.

An organiser who wished not to be named said that Palki Sahib which was carrying Guru Granth Sahib was also stopped on their way to Anandpur Sahib. When contacted, Ropar SSP Rajbachan Singh Sandhu also expressed surprise and said that better traffic arrangements should have been done amd minimum diversions on the road should have been made so that the general public do not face any problem. He added that he will check with the concerned officers about it.

