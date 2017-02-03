Nagaland violence: Legislators back CM Zeliang, ask people to refrain from violent agitations 

Nagalnd chief minister T R Zeliang (File Photo) Nagalnd chief minister T R Zeliang (File Photo)

Even as several tribal organisations including the newly-floated Nagaland Tribal Action Committee (NTAC) have increased their clamour for resignation of chief minister TR Zeliang in the backdrop of the violence that rocked the hill state, legislators of the ruling Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) late Friday night reposed faith on the chief minister and asked people to refrain from violence.

An emergent DAN legislature party held on Friday evening in Kohima expressed serious concern over the violent incidents arising out of opposition to the civic elections, and welcomed the state government’s decision to nullify the entire election process, a press release issued late Friday evening by the chief minister’s office in Kohima said.

In one of the six resolutions adopted in Friday’s meeting, the DAN legislature party said it recognised the democratic right of people to protest, but said it should be done only in a non-violent and democratic manner. “Therefore, the DAN Legislature Party appeals to the people of the state to refrain from all kinds of violent agitations,” the resolution said.

The meeting that was attended by 42 of the 60 MLAs also said that the DAN government’s effort to hold the civic elections with 33% reservation for women was done with a good motive. “The intention was to give better administration and development to our towns, and also to fulfil its constitutional duties, and to implement the law of the land. There was no intention to dilute the provisions of Article 371A of the Constitution, rather it was rather an attempt to protect it,” another resolution said.

“The DAN legislature party expresses its deep regret and anguish at the death of two Naga youths Khriesavizo Metha of Chiechama village and Bendangnungsang of Aonukpo village on January 31 night in the unfortunate incidents of violence in Dimapur, and conveys its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,” another resolution said.