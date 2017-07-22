Nagaland: T R Zeliang wins trust vote, ousted CM likely to move court

On Friday, Zeliang got the support of 37 legislators of the Naga People’s Front (NPF), four of the BJP and seven Independent MLAs. (FILE) On Friday, Zeliang got the support of 37 legislators of the Naga People’s Front (NPF), four of the BJP and seven Independent MLAs. (FILE)

NAGALAND’S NEWLY appointed Chief Minister T R Zeliang on Friday won the trust vote in the Assembly, with the motion of confidence backed by 47 MLAs and 11 opposing it. But political trouble in the state seems far from over, as his ousted predecessor, Shurhozelie Liezietsu, is likely to move the court challenging Zeliang’s appointment.

Zeliang was sworn in on Wednesday after Governor P B Acharya dismissed Liezietsu when the latter failed to show up in a special emergent session of the Assembly for moving a motion of confidence. On Friday, Zeliang got the support of 37 legislators of the Naga People’s Front (NPF), four of the BJP and seven Independent MLAs. Eleven NPF legislators, who declared allegiance to Liezietsu, voted against him. Speaker Imtiwapang Aier did not vote. The 60-member Nagaland House has an effective strength of 59 at present.

Earlier in the day, the special Assembly session saw counter-whips issued by two factions of the NPF: one claiming to be the original NPF backed Liezietsu, and the other backed Zeliang. This also led to a debate in the Assembly, with the 11 NPF members complaining about irregularities in appointing Zeliang, at the end of which the chief minister gave a point-by-point reply before Speaker Imtiwapang Aier put the motion of confidence on vote.

The NPF faction headed by Liezietsu had on Wednesday expelled Zeliang immediately after he was sworn in as chief minister. The faction accused him of indulging in anti-party activities. If the Liezietsu faction moves the court against Zeliang’s appointment, as sources indicate, Nagaland is likely to witness a scenario that emerged in Arunachal Pradesh over the ouster of Nabam Tuki by Kalikho Pul in December 2015, and the installation of a BJP government headed by Pema Khandu in December 2016.

With only nine months left for the Nagaland state election, Zeliang does not appear to be in for a smooth sailing, especially after a violent agitation opposing 33 per cent reservation for women in the municipal elections forced him to resign as chief minister in February this year. Zeliang will also need to prove his mettle in keeping various factions of the NPF in good humour and winning them over.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App