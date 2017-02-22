Nagaland: T R Zeliang to be chairman of ruling coalition

Nagalnd Chief Minister TR Zeliang. (File Photo) Nagalnd Chief Minister TR Zeliang. (File Photo)

T R Zeliang resigned as Nagaland CM on Monday. But the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) – a coalition of the Naga People’s Front (NPF), BJP and Independents – which has been in power for the third consecutive term in the state, has elected him as its chairman. Zeliang replaces CM-elect Shurhozelie Liezietsu as DAN chairman, a post that keeps him at an equally important position in the ruling coalition which will formally have a new chief minister on Wednesday. According to a Kohima Raj Bhavan press release, Shurhozelie will be sworn in as chief minister on Wednesday morning. Zeliang’s name for the DAN chairman’s post – which fell vacant after Shurhozelie was elected the new DAN Legislature Party leader – was proposed by the CM-elect on Monday. The proposal was “unanimously” accepted by the legislators. Zeliang will enjoy the status of a cabinet minister.

CM-designate Shurhozelie lauded outgoing chief minister Zeliang’s “supreme sacrifice” of vacating his chair “to save Naga people from going into further turmoil”, an official press release quoting him as saying. “He has done this with a big heart and I want all to recognise this sacrifice.”

Meanwhile, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee reiterated its demand for imposition of President’s Rule in the state by saying that merely removing Zeliang could not absolve DAN from its alleged wrongdoings. “Rather than singling out Zeliang and abandoning him, the NPF-led government should collectively own moral responsibility and gracefully step down for betraying the people of Nagaland,” a statement issued by the NPCC in Kohima said.