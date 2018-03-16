Nagaland seeks to have own land laws: Land Revenue Minister

The minister expressed hope that once land laws with patta system is introduced, foregoing the affidavit system, Nagas will be able to approach the bank and financial institutions for loans by mortgaging land. The minister expressed hope that once land laws with patta system is introduced, foregoing the affidavit system, Nagas will be able to approach the bank and financial institutions for loans by mortgaging land.

The Land Revenue Minister Neiba Kronu on Friday emphasised on the need to have the state’s own land laws with patta system as people’s inability to mortgage land in Nagaland,

“The Naga people do not have the clarity of Article 371(A) … it is agreed that land and resources in Nagaland belongs to the people of the state, but there is a need for proper cadastral survey and bringing about our own land patta system in order to attract investors to the state,” Kronu told reporters here.

Naga entrepreneurs and young educated unemployed cannot approach the bank as our land cannot be mortgaged and even if the government provides Rs 2-3 lakh through the Special Development Fund or CM Corpus Fund it is not enough because entrepreneurs require Rs 20-30 lakh while bank is not coming forward to their rescue because of our land system, he said.

He also said that coordination meeting will be soon held with the civil society for bringing about the new laws.

“Unless we do this investors will not come to Nagaland, because we are unable to mortgage and lease out our land, as social clearance is required for all Foreign Direct Investment and Externally Aided Projects,” he said.

The minister, who also holds Planning and Coordination Department portfolio, asserted that things would move faster and all stagnant mega projects including the Cultural Hall, Multipurpose Parking at New NST and Old Medical Directorate would also be taken up.

