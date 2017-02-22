Nagaland: Scholar, eight-term MLA Shurhozelie Liezietsu becomes CM

Kohima: Nagaland Governor P B Acharya (L) administering oath of office and secrecy to Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu at Kohima, Nagaland on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo) Kohima: Nagaland Governor P B Acharya (L) administering oath of office and secrecy to Nagaland Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu at Kohima, Nagaland on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Shurhozelie Liezietsu today took oath as the new Chief Minister of Nagaland heading a 12-member Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) ministry. Liezietsu, who succeeded T R Zeliang, was administered oath of office and secrecy by Governor P B Acharya at a function in Raj Bhavan in Kohima.

Eleven other ministers also took oath with 81-year-old Liezietsu. They were Kiyanilie Peseyie, Yanthungo Patton, P Longon, C Kipili Sangtam, C L John, Yitachu, Paiwang Konyak, Vikheho Swu, Chotisuh Sazo, Imkong L Imchen and G Kaito Aye.

Imkong L Imchen and G Kaito Aye are the new faces in the ministry. Liezietsu is not a member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly and he will have to get elected within six months from taking office.

Earlier, Liezietsu was unanimously elected as the leader of Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN)legislature party at its meeting on Monday which was attended by 59 legislators.

Nagaland has a 60-member Assembly. Liezietsu, also the NPF President, succeeds T R Zeliang who stepped down on Sunday amidst protests by various tribal organisations against the state government’s decision to reserve 33 per cent seats for women in urban local body elections.

Liezietsu had been member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly for eight terms and had not contested the 2013 assembly elections. He is also chairman of the ruling DAN alliance.